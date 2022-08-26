Zane Gonzalez carted off after injuring his groin warming up on sideline

Getty Images

Panthers kicker Zane Gonzalez surely never wants to see the Bills again.

Gonzalez, who injured a quadriceps in pregame warmups against the Bills last season, had another freak injury against Buffalo on Friday. Gonzalez was kicking into the net on the sideline in the second half when he fell to the turf.

The Panthers report Gonzalez injured his right groin.

He could not put weight on his leg and was carted to the training room.

Punter Johnny Hekker made the PAT after the Panthers’ third touchdown, which came with 7 minutes left in the third quarter.

During a Dec. 19 game at Buffalo, Gonazlez’ injury forced receiver Brandon Zylstra to kickoff with the Panthers going for more fourth downs and two-point conversions. Gonzalez finished the season on injured reserve.