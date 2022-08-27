Armani Watts will miss the season after injuring his ankle on opening kickoff

Getty Images

Colts safety Armani Watts will miss the 2022 season after injuring his ankle on the opening kickoff Saturday night.

Coach Frank Reich announced the bad news, calling it a “significant” injury that will send Watts to injured reserve.

Watts went down while covering the opening kickoff and required a cart to get off the field.

Watts signed with the Colts this offseason after four seasons in Kansas City.

The Chiefs made him a fourth-round selection in 2018, and he played 53 games with one start. Watts missed only one game the past three seasons.

He has 58 tackles, two sacks and two pass breakups in his career.