Bills’ investigation of Matt Araiza didn’t include information from alleged victim’s perspective

Posted by Mike Florio on August 27, 2022, 1:45 PM EDT
As the Bills deal with the swift and sudden consequences of choosing to keep punter Matt Araiza over Matt Haack despite knowing that Araiza has been accused of rape, important questions are emerging regarding the quality and extent of the team’s investigation.

Via the Associated Press, the attorney representing the alleged victim said that the Bills have not contacted him for details.

Attorney Dan Gilleon said that he informed team counsel Kathryn D’Angelo regarding the situation in late July.

“She seemed like she was concerned,” Gilleon told the AP. “She says she’ll get back to me, and then she never did. I even followed up and said, ‘Hey, you guys haven’t talked to me and called me back like you said you would.’ And they just ignored that, too.”

Multiple reports have indicated that the Bills didn’t know about the allegations when drafting Araiza. The team, however, has not expressly said so. (A team spokesman did not respond to a Friday text message asking that question.) But it’s clear that the Bills knew before deciding to keep Araiza and cut Haack.

Bills coach Sean McDermott decided that Araiza would not punt in Friday’s preseason finale. After the game, McDermott made it clear that the process of gathering information will continue.

It remains to be seen whether that includes speaking to Gilleon. If it doesn’t, the team’s work can be called neither thorough nor complete.

  2. Not a good look. However, let’s not kid ourselves. A billion dollar business enterprise is never going to willfully communicate with a lawyer for a potential plaintiff in an inevitable lawsuit.

  4. I think an attorney for the alleged victim calling any NFL team trying to keep the accused from employment is horrible and unethical. Until it’s proven in court, ANY AND EVERY American citizen is innocent until proven guilty and has the right of employment w/o anybody trying to get him fired or not hired until he’s proven guilty.

  5. He was the best punter in the draft, maybe the best punter in several drafts, yet he was the 3rd one taken. Other teams knew about this and took him off their boards

  6. Hang on,Cleveland. Buffalo may just beat you out in the “win at all costs” department. Once again,we have a team giving itself a bad look over a guy who may have committed a serious crime against a woman. Why not just cut him and be rid of the problem?

  7. Well, Watson got away with what amounts to a slap on the wrist, followed by the riches contract in NFL history. What a slippery slope this can turn out to be.

  8. Seems like the team is only now dealing with this after being bagged for a sham of an investigation. What kind of investigation doesn’t look into statements from both parties? Good job Buffalo of really looking into something you knew about for a month. If this latest information hadn’t come out he still would have punted last night. Two weeks for the season and it will be interesting to see how this plays out with the team.

  12. So team/business that potentially could get sued by plaintiff, intentionally limits communication with said plaintiff due to potential litigation. And this a a surprise?

  15. They didn’t contact him? We all know that lawyers don’t lie. By saying the Bills never contacted him makes his client look better. They apparently thought there was no substance to the allegations or they would have kept Haack and cut Ariaza. They were aware several weeks before they cut Haack.

  16. These particular reports are becoming very silly.

    There is a logical reason you dont talk directly to the purported victims. Because its very bad look if you dont find the purported victim credible and then the purported victim then does an press release about your investigative interview.

    Interviewing the purported victim is a loose loose proposition for anyone outside of law enforcement.

  17. What?!?!
    That is like saying you didn’t investigate the assassination from Lincoln’s point of view!
    Buffalo is a joke!

    Let’s go, Buffalo Browns!

  19. If it’s a civil case, what motivation would the plaintiff’s attorney have to give out any information that would prevent the defendent from being employed? Isn’t the goal in a civil case to sue for money?

  20. Look at all the Patriots fans commenting. The immediate 180 from prideful organization to bottom dwelling trolls didn’t take long. Yes, this is a bad look for the Bills. It’s also only been a few days and they were clearly unaware of the extent of these allegations. Give them a few days to react before putting them on the same level as your hand job loving, ball deflating, sideline filming, Aaron Hernandez employing organization.

  21. Let’s not go comparing what this guy is alleged to have done with what Watson has admitted doing. Statutory rape. Drugging a woman. Knowingly giving her an STI. Delivering her to be raped by multiple other parties and documenting the crime. If the allegations are true – and he has already tacitly admitted to some of them on a call recorded by the police – he belongs in jail, not in a football field.

  22. contactkylesmith says:
    . . . Yes, this is a bad look for the Bills. It’s also only been a few days and they were clearly unaware of the extent of these allegations. . .

    ———————————————————————It’s been over a month, and they were fully aware of the extent of the allegations.
    The Bills are in total liar mode.

  23. silence speaks volumes for the Jills. How stupid do you have to be to not anticipate that the plaintiff’s attorney will ‘sing like a bird’ to the press about your lack of communication and follow through?

