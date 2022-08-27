Bills will release Matt Araiza

Posted by Mike Florio on August 27, 2022, 8:05 PM EDT
The Bills have decided to move on from punter Matt Araiza.

The team has made the decision two days after news emerged regarding a federal lawsuit against Araiza and two others alleging gang rape in October 2021. The alleged victim was 17 at the time.

G.M. Brandon Beane explained the decision to reporters during a Saturday night press conference.

“We don’t know all the facts,” Beane said. “At this time, we think it’s the best move for everyone to move on from Matt and let him take care of this situation and focus on that.”

Beane said that the Bills first learned of the situation in late July, when they were contacted by the alleged victim’s representative.

“We tried to be through and thoughtful and not rush to judgment,” Beane said. “We don’t have the means to put all the facts together. . . . We don’t have access to everything. That’s more important than playing football. We want Matt to focus on that.”

Beane explained that Araiza provided the team with his version of events. Obviously, Araiza’s version conflicts with the version from the alleged victim.

Beane added that the team’s initial statement on the matter should have made it clear that the investigation was not completed. Along the way, however, the Bills chose to release Matt Haack and to keep Araiza. Haack has since joined the Colts, after Rigberto Sanchez suffered a torn Achilles tendon.

“This is bigger than football,” Beane said repeatedly.

It’s still confusing that the Bills knew about the situation in July but did nothing until the civil suit was filed. A criminal investigation has been occurring. Information was available. It almost seems as if the Bills deliberately decided to lay low and see if it became untenable from a P.R. perspective.

Now that it has, they’re making the only decision that they can, given that Araiza plays a position that allows for a simple replacement. It was clear from the press conference that the situation created a major headache and distraction for the coaching staff and front office over the past two days. Given that Araiza is a punter, they’ve apparently decided it’s just not worth it.

60 responses to “Bills will release Matt Araiza

  3. “We don’t know all the facts,” Beane said. “At this time, we think it’s the best move for everyone to move on from Matt and let him take care of this situation and focus on that.”

    What a croc. Guilty until proven innocent. What is this world coming to?

  4. Information was available.

    —–

    I’m not so sure about that. Sure, they could have attempted to get the accuser’s side and Araiza’s side. But there’s no chance any law enforcement agency would provide them with anything of value during an ongoing investigation. The NFL and NFL teams are not equipped to investigate these matters. They either need to put these players on an exempt list, which isn’t fair if the player is found to be falsely accused (which will inevitably happen) or wait until investigations are complete and judges and juries render verdicts. Goodell’s desire to shoot first and ask questions later isn’t good for the league.

  5. The Bills should be ashamed of themselves, now playing the victim when they knew everything in July.

  9. It took the full weight of public opinion for the Bills to finally do what is right. Shame.

  11. “It’s still confusing that the Bills knew about the situation in July but did nothing until the civil suit was filed.”

    Um, no, it isn’t. We all know that NFL teams and owners will excuse any bad behavior if a player is talented enough. See: DeShaun Watson, dozens of others

  12. There is nothing close to innocent until proven guilty in this country anymore. Anything and everything is tried in the court of public opinion where facts don’t matter, and journalists play judge, jury and executioner.

  13. Thank goodness. A punter is not worth this kind of headache and controversy. Hopefully that’s the last we hear of him.

  14. When was Kraft accused of gang rape?

    If the guy is cleared then many teams will give him a chance. If he is guilty, let him punt for the prison team. BTW I sure would like to hear his version of events where he justifies joining two of his friends in having consensual sex with a 17 year old girl.

  15. “We don’t know all the facts”. They fire him anyway. Let’s just say, for this argument, it was all a lie. An extortion plot like that Birdman hoops player in Miami a few years ago. What happens if say in a week it’s come out that there was nothing to it all but an attempt at a shakedown? Then what? Buffalo says hey we are sorry come on back? I can’t believe that due to fear of social media outrage, (Twitter), the team presumes guilt. Clearly in the NFL, and you’re a punter, you don’t go on paid leave while waiting for the facts to come out.

  16. Well if Araiza eventually does a perp walk it won’t be wearing a Bills uniform the way Aaron Hernandez was.
    Does the fanbase still leave flowers on his grave?

  25. I think some people are missing that the girl was a minor as well. Even if it was consensual, that’s still a problem.

  29. stifleyourselfedith says:
    What a croc. Guilty until proven innocent. What is this world coming to?

    ———–

    How do people not understand that Constitutional rights do not apply to the agreement between you and your employer? It’s 2022, we’ve been at this as a country almost 250 years. Your employer isn’t compelled to keep you around delivering pizzas until your conviction for running over ten kids in a crosswalk on video.

  30. The way the Buffalo Bills hang on to this guy and had their Image take a HIT you would think he was some 1st Round potential franchise QB Pick. The idea that they went anywhere near a |Player in the draft with Rape Allegations is beyond mind-blowing. Imagine tarnishing your IMAGE over a PUNTER, I swear you can’t make this stuff up.

  35. Kraft will immediately sign him and sponsor his off field activities with a massive deal as soon as possible, just like he did with Hernandez.

  37. Watson didn’t rape anyone, or deal with anyone 17 and under. So please it doesn’t even compare.

  38. Shame on Sean McDermott and the Bills front office for knowing about this earlier in the summer.

  39. Will you folks stop with the innocent until proven guilty line. He admitted he had sex with her when she was under age. That’s an admission of a felony from his own mouth. He just disputed the circumstances.

  41. Remember that excitement over an 82 yard punt not too long ago? Only the Bills…

  42. stifleyourselfedith says:
    August 27, 2022 at 8:10 pm
    “We don’t know all the facts,” Beane said. “At this time, we think it’s the best move for everyone to move on from Matt and let him take care of this situation and focus on that.”

    What a croc. Guilty until proven innocent. What is this world coming to?

    2669Rate This
    ————————————–
    What do you mean “what is this world coming to?” Hasn’t it always been this way to an extent? The Salem Witch Trials was the same thing, nobody was proven guilty of being a witch. History is FULL of examples of people who were deemed guilty. Stop acting like it’s some new thing. Take off the rose tinted glasses about the past. Sure, some things may have been better in the past, but this isn’t one of those things.

  43. Information was available.

    —–

    “I’m not so sure about that.” —

    He’s talking about how there was a criminal case and the school was also informed. Even if it wasn’t publicly released, NFL teams should be able to find out if the guy they’re drafting has a criminal case being developed. It seems like some may have so he fell in the draft. Either the Bills didnt research him hard enough or they’re lying and took a chance on the criminal case fizzling out and no civil suit being filed so it never goes public. Now that its public they cut him and say “we neeeever knew” to try to save their image.

  44. It would be totally awesome if the Bills just don’t punt this season. Could change the game forever or it could be a disaster. For sure it would be interesting.

  45. How ever long it took them to respond, at least in the end they made the right decision. Who really dropped the ball in all of this is San Diego, our colleges need to do a much better job of dealing with sexual assaults.

  46. Who was the Giants Punter a few years back who was kicking the snot out of his wife (at the Pro Bowl no less)?
    Reports detailed how NFL Security deliberately hid his wife in an alternative hotel room to keep him from finding her. The Giants knew this and still signed him to a big extension. Then Goodell suspended him for one game, then the details came out and he was booted (ha) effectively ending his career.
    Josh Brown?

  49. Assuming that he avoids jail, this guy will have hard time getting a job a public toilet cleaner.
    And assuming the family wins the civil suit, they’ll have the satisfaction of a “conviction” to make them feel better.
    Because they certainly won’t be seeing any money at all.

  50. Regardless of the truth of the whole matter Matt apparently does not have a fantastic IQ. Under age 18 females, liquor, and who knows where and with whom is not a place to be in an image industry.

  52. I’m so happy Robert Kraft is an owner and didn’t have to deal with this.

    _____________________________________________

    As a Bostonian and new englander, you make us look STUPID. HE DID have to deal with crazy junk like this. in 2013 there was this TE we had who you know KILLED SOMEONE. Then a lesser known case occurred in 1996. I was 10 at the time, and we drafted a kid from Nebraska i believe. He was accused of domestic violence, and MYRA KRAFT told Mr. Kraft and Parcells to release him, we are not running a criminal empire.

  54. What he’s accused of is horrible and if found guilty he needs to go to jail, but innocent until proven guilty is a cornerstone of the justice system.

  55. Definitely conflicted about this, but hey let’s just ruin a person because, you know.

  56. All these people screaming innocent until proven guilty yes that is true in a court of law. The NFL is not a court of law the NFL can cut or sign anyone at any time they want. There is nothing that says they have to keep him on the roster if he’s been accused of a crime. Now if he’s proven innocent then later a team can come back and sign him as a matter of fact a team could sign him right now and there’s nothing saying they can’t the bills made this decision on their own

  60. “There is nothing close to innocent until proven guilty in this country anymore. Anything and everything is tried in the court of public opinion where facts don’t matter, and journalists play judge, jury and executioner.”

    Oh, this isn’t punishment for being guilty. He’ll get his chance at court and if he IS found guilty, he’ll face real consequences. This is just for looking guilty as hell.

