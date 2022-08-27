Bucs rule out centers Nick Leverett, Robert Hainsey with injuries

Getty Images

One of the reasons the Buccaneers wanted Tom Brady to play a series tonight was to get some reps with center Robert Hainsey. The 2021 third-round draft selection is replacing starter Ryan Jensen, who has a knee injury that will keep him out at least two months and perhaps all season.

Hainsey remained in after Brady left, but his night ended on a running play with 11:23 remaining in the second quarter. The Bucs list him as out with an ankle injury.

Hainsey, though, remained on the sideline with no boot or crutches and walking normally, Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com reports.

Hainsey played nine games last season, seeing action on 31 offensive snaps and 35 on special teams.

Nick Leverett, whose only career action came on 60 snaps in two games last season, replaced Hainsey. But he injured a shoulder and was ruled out.

John Molchon will have to go the rest of the way at the position.