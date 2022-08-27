Dennis Allen: Good to see Jameis Winston and Jarvis Landry get preseason action

Getty Images

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston started Friday night’s preseason game by completing two passes to Jarvis Landry, and coach Dennis Allen was glad to see it.

Allen said after the game that he wanted to get Winston a little bit of preseason action to ensure that he’s 100 percent healthy and good to go for the regular season, and was glad to see Winston throwing to Landry, whom the Saints will be counting on this year.

“I wanted to get Jameis out there in some game action,” Allen said, via Katherine Terrell of ESPN. “It’s been a while since he’s been in that environment and obviously didn’t get those practice reps against Green Bay. Jarvis Landry is a new player to our system, so it was good to kind of get him out and have a few plays in the Dome.”

Winston stayed in the game only long enough to throw four passes, but he completed them all, and Allen thought he played very well.

“I thought he was confident in the pocket, I thought he was decisive with his reads,” Allen said. “There were a couple of plays where he really stepped up in there and rifled the ball in, so I was impressed with what he was able to do. It was good to see.”

It will be good for the Saints to see Winston and Landry on the field together when the games start for real.