Derrick Brown avoided serious injury Friday night

The Panthers had a rough night on the injury front on Friday, but one player who left the game shouldn’t be out long.

Defensive tackle Derrick Brown left the game with an oblique injury and he was ruled out of the game a short time later. That announcement came after the first team had left the game, however, and Brown said he would have continued under other circumstances.

“I’m fine,” Brown said, via the team’s website. “Not a problem. I could have gone back in.”

Word on Friday night was that quarterback Sam Darnold suffered a high-ankle sprain and the team is waiting for word on the groin injury that knocked kicker Zane Gonzalez out in the third quarter. Those situations could impact decisions the Panthers make about their initial 53-man roster, but it doesn’t sound like they’ll have to account for Brown missing time.