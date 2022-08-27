Dolphins senior VP of communications Jason Jenkins dies at 47

Getty Images

Jason Jenkins, the Dolphins’ senior vice president of communications and community affairs, died unexpectedly Saturday. The team announced his death during halftime of the team’s game against the Eagles.

Jenkins was 47.

“It is with profound sadness that I share the news that Jason Jenkins, Dolphins SVP of communications and community affairs, has passed away,” Tom Garfinkel, the team president and CEO, said in a statement. “Our hearts are broken and grieving the loss of a man who was a dear friend and beloved by so many people. Jason faithfully served the Dolphins organization for 14 years, was a beacon in the community, a trailblazer and champion for others, and above all, treated people with a kindness and dignity that left a lasting mark on everyone he met. Our deepest condolences and our unwavering support go out to his wife Elizabeth, and his three children.”

He served as owner Stephen Ross’ confidant and represented the organization in its outreach efforts.

Jenkins received the Corporate Pillar Award this summer during the city’s 20th annual Pillar Awards.

Jenkins, a Houston native, earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Texas Tech in 1997. In 2017, his alma mater honored him as an Outstanding Alumni Award winner, and he served as a commencement speaker a year later.

He previously worked for the 49ers, Texas Southern University and Lehigh University.

Jenkins is survived by his wife, Elizabeth, and their children Liya, Aiden and Sloane.