Matt Araiza not at Bills’ practice today

Bills punter Matt Araiza is not at the Bills’ practice today, two days after it was publicly revealed that he was accused of rape last year.

The Bills confirmed to reporters on the scene that Araiza wasn’t practicing but that he is, for now anyway, still on the roster.

For Buffalo’s preseason finale yesterday, Araiza flew with the team to Carolina but did not play in the game. Bills coach Sean McDermott said afterward that the team still has a lot to figure out about Araiza’s situation.

The Bills drafted Araiza in the sixth round this year after a stellar career at San Diego State. It is unclear whether the Bills (or any other team) knew at the time of the draft that Araiza had been accused of rape six months earlier.

A 17-year-old girl went to the police in San Diego last year and reported that Araiza and two of his San Diego State teammates raped her. Araiza was not arrested or charged and faced no discipline from San Diego State, and the incident was not publicly known until Thursday, after the girl filed a civil lawsuit against Araiza.