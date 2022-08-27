Matt Araiza not at Bills’ practice today

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 27, 2022, 4:38 PM EDT
Buffalo Bills Training Camp
Bills punter Matt Araiza is not at the Bills’ practice today, two days after it was publicly revealed that he was accused of rape last year.

The Bills confirmed to reporters on the scene that Araiza wasn’t practicing but that he is, for now anyway, still on the roster.

For Buffalo’s preseason finale yesterday, Araiza flew with the team to Carolina but did not play in the game. Bills coach Sean McDermott said afterward that the team still has a lot to figure out about Araiza’s situation.

The Bills drafted Araiza in the sixth round this year after a stellar career at San Diego State. It is unclear whether the Bills (or any other team) knew at the time of the draft that Araiza had been accused of rape six months earlier.

A 17-year-old girl went to the police in San Diego last year and reported that Araiza and two of his San Diego State teammates raped her. Araiza was not arrested or charged and faced no discipline from San Diego State, and the incident was not publicly known until Thursday, after the girl filed a civil lawsuit against Araiza.

  1. Araiza flew with the team to Carolina but did not play in the game.

    That must have been an awkward flight and bus ride to the stadium

  3. Yet the guy in Cleveland that got accused more than once is still gonna play this year makes perfect sense

  4. It’s not only the Bills front office who appear to have dropped the football on this, but with all of the “evidence” that supposedly exists, how much longer will the San Diego police be “investigating” this case?
    Instead of calling his potential employer, why isn’t the girl’s family & attorneys calling the SDPD for some answers?
    If he doesn’t have employment or even the possibility of employment, then what could they expect to extract from a civil lawsuit?
    How much money do they think they’re going to get from a pizza delivery driver?

  5. The Bills are a sneaky disgrace. They have won nothing yet run around like they’re entitled and just assume they’re going to win something.

    Pride comes before the fall.

    Pathetic and horrible city, terrible weather (always cloudy), horrible owner, and the most insufferable fans of a loser team not seen since the Jets from a decade ago. Just an embarrassment.

    The football gods are watcing. That’s all I have to say with this franchise. They’re watching.

    Well, if you don’t know the facts then yes you will be confused. With Watson the NFL and everyone else has stated that there was no violence, force, coercion, threats or intimidation ( but yes, crappy and most improper behavior ). With this dude the accusation is rape which is a dramatically more severe situation having most of those elements. That is the difference, the severity.

  9. Hockey Canada is facing the same kind of issue their young players from a few years ago. They didn’t deal with it then and know its a mess. Cut the guy and let him and his buddies face their punishment. Many athletes have been handled with kitten gloves and protected from wrong-doing for decades.

  10. I’m just here for the fundies telling everyone else what to think while making terrible analogies.

