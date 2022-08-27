NFL remains silent on potential Aaron Donald discipline

Posted by Mike Florio on August 27, 2022
The Rams said on Friday that any discipline of defensive tackle Aaron Donald for Thursday’s helmet-swinging incident at joint practice with the Bengals will be handled internally. The league has officially said nothing.

Unofficially, the league has acknowledged that it can’t take action against player misconduct during joint practices, but that it can discipline teams for failing to control their players. And it’s obvious that the Rams failed to control Donald.

Consider this photo posted on Twitter by Cameron DaSilva of USA Today. It shows Donald smashing a helmet over the helmet of a Bengals player. Donald’s incredible strength results in the empty helmet nearly flattening.

The league could take a stand, if it chooses. It could try to suspend Donald under the Personal Conduct Policy. The NFL Players Association could (and would) fight back. But so what? Sometimes, there’s honor in fighting a losing battle.

That said, the effort could underscore the existence of an important loophole when it comes to player misbehavior. It could be closed only by collective bargaining. As one source connected to the NFLPA remarked on Friday, perhaps the league will propose to swap the ability to impose discipline for conduct in joint practice for the implementation of a neutral appeal of disciplinary decisions made by Judge Sue L. Robinson under the Personal Conduct Policy.

There’s also the possibility that the NFL will privately tell the Rams that, if Donald isn’t suspended, a significant punishment is coming for the team. However, it would have to be a very significant punishment to get the Rams to choose to be without Donald for the opening game of the 2022 regular season, 12 days from today against the Buffalo Bills.

For now, the clear sense is that, while the Rams possibly will fine Aaron Donald (or at least ask him politely to try not to do it again), the team won’t suspend him. The team likely won’t and the league apparently won’t, even though most media and fans seem to recognize that Donald deserves to sit for at least a game for inherently dangerous behavior that somehow didn’t result in someone getting injured.

16 responses to “NFL remains silent on potential Aaron Donald discipline

  3. Why isn’t he facing criminal charges? Would that be a loophole then for the league to punish him?

  4. Donald should be suspended and get the Punt God treatment during the Rams/Bills game.

    Donald: My beer tastes funny, Punt God.
    Punt God: It’s an import, have another.

  5. NFL millionaires acting like bully’s in grade school trolling and antagonizing one another. So stupid!

  6. I don’t get why the NFL can’t punish him under the code of conduct. It was definitely violence in the workplace, where is there any ambiguity?

  7. Donald was swinging his helmet and hitting guy like a cowboy swinging his lasso. He needs to sit out the year

  8. The league is an absolute rudderless mess when it comes to setting accountability and rule equality. The league should have about what happens in an NFL sponsored practice with two NFL teams as part of the NFL season. Braining people with a helmet in each hand surely should require the leagues to step in if it is making a stance on player safety. Perhaps if these players were all wearing guardian caps we could just call this a pillow fight…

  11. Donald has been yanking on the face mask or putting his hands around the throat of anyone who successfully blocks him 1 on 1 for about two seasons now.

    He’s the face of the NFL’s most important market. Myles Garrett was a really talented guy playing for the browns and hit a Steeler.

    LA hit Cincinnati. NFL don’t care.

  12. One difference between Darnold and Garrett is that Garrett was trying to smash somebody who was unprotected and not wearing a helmet. Arnold was using an empty helmet to hit somebody who WAS wearing a helmet which would be far less damaging than a illegal helmet to helmet hit that occurs during gameplay on any NFL Sunday.

  13. It’s all cool, his pants covered his knees. Seriously, that is workplace violence and assault with a weapon. There are laws against this. He should be charged. Just because no one was injured should not matter.

  14. twilightzone says:
    August 27, 2022 at 8:46 am
    One difference between Darnold and Garrett is that Garrett was trying to smash somebody who was unprotected and not wearing a helmet. Arnold was using an empty helmet to hit somebody who WAS wearing a helmet which would be far less damaging than a illegal helmet to helmet hit that occurs during gameplay on any NFL Sunday.
    ==============

    Completely wrong. First the helmet he had was one he tore off a player. Second you couldn’t tell who he was swing at. Third he swung over and over and could have hit anyone.

    Classic roid rage and the NFL is trying as hard as possible to cover it up.

    What a joke.

  15. I have yet to hear his side of this story. SOMETHING set him off. Personally I think this is totally acceptable.

  16. What if he hits a coach who is trying to break up the fight with one of his many wind ups and leaves him brain dead? This isn’t part of the sport. Fighting? Sure. Swinging two helmets violently at people? That’s assault. He deserves to be suspended for as long as Garrett was, maybe more.

