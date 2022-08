Getty Images

NFL teams must be down to 53 players on their rosters by the end of business on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. We’ll update this post regularly as all 32 NFL teams make their cuts to assemble their 53-man rosters.

Kansas City Chiefs: Cut five players on Saturday: tackle Roderick Johnson, quarterback Dustin Crum, running back Tayon Fleet-Davis, wide receiver Aaron Parker and linebacker Mike Rose.