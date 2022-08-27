NFLPA, Matt Araiza’s agent have no comment about release from Bills

Getty Images

The Bills spoke loudly on Saturday night, releasing rookie punter Matt Araiza. The NFL Players Association and Araiza have said nothing about that yet.

Neither the union nor Araiza’s agent had a comment on the team’s decision to part ways with Araiza, in response to an inquiry directed to both parties by PFT.

As the first pick in round six, Araiza received a $216,000 signing bonus. He’s retain that. His base salary of $705,000 was not guaranteed. He will not receive any of it.

Even though the Bills clearly are releasing Araiza for non-football reasons, it appears that there will be no effort by Araiza or the union to launch any type of legal challenge. As one source with knowledge of the various procedures explained it to PFT, it becomes very difficult to fight a team’s decision to cut a player when the player’s salary isn’t guaranteed.

Araiza, when officially released on Sunday, will pass through waivers. Surely, no team will claim him. He’ll become a free agent, and if/when he’s exonerated he potentially could get another shot in the NFL.