Ravens win 23rd consecutive preseason game

Getty Images

The Ravens’ streak lives on another year.

Baltimore held on for a 17-15 victory over Washington on Saturday night, its 23rd consecutive preseason win. It’s the sixth preseason in a row the Ravens have gone undefeated, having not lost an exhibition game since the 2015 season.

The Ravens’ 23-game streak is an NFL record.

That record previously belonged to Vince Lombardi’s Packers, who won 19 consecutive preseason games from 1959-62. The Packers’ streak was broken in a loss to a college all-star team, and the Packers then went on to win four more consecutive preseason games against NFL teams. So, those Packers also had a 23-game preseason game win streak against NFL teams.

The only bad news for the Ravens on Saturday night came at halftime when the team’s mascot, Poe, was sacked while participating in a youth football game. He was carted off the field.