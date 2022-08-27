Report: Tyquan Thornton set to miss 6-8 weeks after clavicle surgery

Getty Images

Patriots second-round pick Tyquan Thornton is reportedly on track for a midseason return after injuring his clavicle last weekend.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Thornton had surgery to repair the injury on Monday and has a six-to-eight week timeline for recovery. Fowler notes that the wideout might need more time to regain his footing in the offense after the time off, but he should be back before the year is out.

Thornton can go on injured reserve and return once he’s healthy, but the roster move would have to wait until after the initial 53-man roster is set on Tuesday.

The rookie had earned good reviews for his work in training camp, so the Patriots will have to hope that he’ll be able to pick up where he left off this summer.