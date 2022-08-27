Roquan Smith sits out after experiencing “tightness” during a workout before the game

Posted by Charean Williams on August 27, 2022, 9:24 PM EDT
The Bears had planned to play linebacker Roquan Smith on Saturday night, but Smith didn’t play.

Bears General Manager Ryan Poles said on the Fox 32 broadcast that Smith experienced some “tightness” as he went through an early workout. Poles did not elaborate.

“I think everything is going to be all right with him,” Poles added.

Linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi and athletic trainer Andre Tucker were putting Smith through the paces to get him ready to play, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports. Smith was on the sideline and not in uniform as the team began its pregame warmups.

Smith practiced for the first time during training camp last Saturday, participating in part after ending his “hold-in.” He agreed to return on his current deal, which guarantees him $9.7 million this season on his fifth-year option, after failing to reach agreement on a long-term contract.

Smith has 524 tackles, 43 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, 17 quarterback hits, 17 pass breakups and five interceptions in four seasons.

6 responses to “Roquan Smith sits out after experiencing “tightness” during a workout before the game

  3. I recall Alshon Jeffery experiencing quite a lot of that his last year in Chicago, too.

  4. Expect him to miss several games due to “tightness”. The funny thing is that if the guy goes out and balls in this new scheme, Bears might actually offer him a more equitable extension. He will only hurt himself if he chooses to sit out with a hang nail.

  5. It’s ridiculous to play him in this meaningless game because he has value! I’m not even a Bears fan and I see how bush league this front office and coaching staff is! It’s boneheaded to try making a point or an example out of him. Pay him, trade him or cut him!

