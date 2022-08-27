Saints expect Trevor Penning to miss time with turf toe

Getty Images

Saints first-round left tackle Trevor Penning is set to begin his rookie season on the sideline.

Penning suffered a bad case of turf toe during Friday night’s preseason game and is expected to miss some time, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Saints drafted Penning in the first round with the hopes that he would step in to replace longtime left tackle Terron Armstead, who signed with the Dolphins in the offseason. James Hurst has been listed as the Saints’ starting left tackle, but the job was expected to be Penning’s.

Now it won’t be Penning’s, at least at the start of the season.