Texans waive Matt Ammendola

USA Today Sports

Kicker Matt Ammendola’s time with the Texans came to an end on Saturday.

The Texans waived Ammendola after signing him a couple of days ago. Ammendola was needed for their final preseason game because Ka'imi Fairbairn is dealing with an injury that left him unavailable for the contest.

Ammendola kicked in 11 games for the Jets last season. He was 13-of-19 on field goals and 14-of-15 on extra points before getting cut. He was 1-of-2 on field goals and 2-of-2 on extra points for the Texans on Thursday.

Fairbairn is expected to be healthy for the start of the regular season. The Texans will be making a number of other cuts in the coming days as they face a Tuesday afternoon deadline to set their 53-man roster.