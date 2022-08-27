Treylon Burks injures wrist but returns

Getty Images

Titans receiver Treylon Burks injured his wrist in the first half against the Cardinals on Saturday night.

The team listed him as questionable to return, but Burks wore a helmet on the sideline and eventually returned to the game.

The Titans’ first-round draft selection walked to the training room and was examined before returning to the sideline.

Burks caught both of his targets for 19 yards.

He played 30 snaps in the first preseason game and had only one target. In 37 snaps last week, Burks caught one of three targets for 4 yards.

Defensive back Lonnie Johnson injured his shoulder and is questionable to return. The Titans claimed Johnson off waivers earlier this month.