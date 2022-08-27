With Matt Araiza’s status uncertain, Bills reportedly are preparing a list of punters for tryouts

Getty Images

With the fallout from a gang rape allegation intensifying, Bills punter Matt Araiza didn’t punt on Friday night, during the team’s preseason finale. He didn’t practice on Saturday, either. The situation creates distinct sense that the Bills are in the process of determining how best to move on from him.

And indeed they are.

Tim Graham of TheAthletic.com reports, based on speaking with agents who represent “many NFL punters,” the Bills are compiling a list of players who will be invited to try out for the job.

More punters could be available by Tuesday, when the rosters cut from 80 to 53.

The supply of capable punters always outweighs the demand. And even though Araiza, a sixth-round draft pick, has shown that he can be a pretty good punter, teams simply don’t want unnecessary headaches, especially at positions where the players are fully interchangeable.