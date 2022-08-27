With Matt Araiza’s status uncertain, Bills reportedly are preparing a list of punters for tryouts

Posted by Mike Florio on August 27, 2022, 6:57 PM EDT
Buffalo Bills Training Camp
Getty Images

With the fallout from a gang rape allegation intensifying, Bills punter Matt Araiza didn’t punt on Friday night, during the team’s preseason finale. He didn’t practice on Saturday, either. The situation creates distinct sense that the Bills are in the process of determining how best to move on from him.

And indeed they are.

Tim Graham of TheAthletic.com reports, based on speaking with agents who represent “many NFL punters,” the Bills are compiling a list of players who will be invited to try out for the job.

More punters could be available by Tuesday, when the rosters cut from 80 to 53.

The supply of capable punters always outweighs the demand. And even though Araiza, a sixth-round draft pick, has shown that he can be a pretty good punter, teams simply don’t want unnecessary headaches, especially at positions where the players are fully interchangeable.

5 responses to “With Matt Araiza’s status uncertain, Bills reportedly are preparing a list of punters for tryouts

  1. Matt Haack is an excellent punter. Whether the Bills knew anything or not, or in between, this is a massive flub on their part…

  2. Thinking the Bills will grab a punter that gets cut Tuesday…they’ve been in camp and have their reps in . The biggest issue now is getting one to hold for Bass..

  3. “The supply of capable punters always outweighs the demand.” No it doesn’t. If you consider “can punt the ball 40 yards sometimes” then sure there are lots. The consequences of a below average punter are usually less than a below average kicker missing field goals. But the range of punters in the top 32 spots already is significant. Last year it ranged from a 42 average to 50. And a net avg of 37 to 45. That 8 yards may not be very flashy but its significant hidden yardage on every single punt and the bottom punters in the league are not “capable” and neither would their replacements.

  5. “Matt Haack is an excellent punter.” He was second worst in the league in net last year and 3rd worst in average. Thats why the bills took a shot on Araiza.

