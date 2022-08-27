Zane Gonzalez suffered “significant” injury, Panthers looking at kickers

Getty Images

The Panthers are going to need a new kicker.

Zane Gonzalez left Friday night’s game with a groin injury and head coach Matt Rhule offered a dour update on his condition Saturday. Rhule said Gonzalez suffered a “significant” injury and will be seeing a specialist to determine his next steps.

The Panthers’ next steps will be to explore options at kicker. Some players on that list are available now and some will become available in the next couple of days as teams make their cuts to get to the 53-player limit.

“We have to attack that, that’s a major thing for us,” Rhule said, via Darin Gantt of the team’s website.

Gonzalez was going into his second season with the Panthers. He was 20-of-22 on field goals and 22-of-23 on extra points in 12 games last year. He joined the team in Week 2 and missed the final four games with a quad injury he suffered warming up for a game in Buffalo, which is also where Friday’s injury occurred.