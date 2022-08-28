Bills worked out four punters Sunday

Posted by Josh Alper on August 28, 2022, 5:08 PM EDT
Miami Dolphins v Tennessee Titans
The Bills kicked off the process of finding a new punter on Sunday.

Buffalo needs a new one because they released sixth-round pick Matt Araiza on Saturday. Araiza and two others have been sued by a woman who alleges they raped her last year.

According to multiple reports, the Bills worked out Michael Palardy, Ty Long, Tyler Newsome, and Joseph Charlton on Sunday. They had veteran Matt Haack on the roster until last Tuesday, but he was cut as they moved to 80 players and he’s since signed with the Colts to replace the injured Rigoberto Sanchez.

Palardy spent last season with the Dolphins and was the Panthers punter from 2016 to 2019, Long spent the last three seasons with the Chargers and Charlton has played for the Panthers and Jaguars over the last two seasons. Newsome spent time with the Cardinals last year, but has not played in a regular season game.

With the cut to 53 players coming Tuesday, the Bills could opt to wait on signing a punter until after they set their initial roster in an attempt to hold onto a player they might otherwise lose on waivers.

  1. Jane Doe’s Lawyer first communicated through not a legal Summons and Complaint but a Twitter DM on Saturday, July 20th that reads as follows….

    “Matt, I represent the young woman you gang-****ed last October. I suggest you have a qualified lawyer contact me before the Court here in San Diego opens its doors on Monday. Have a fantastic weekend, Dan Gilleon!”

  4. I have a feeling that the general public won’t even be aware of the outcome of that civil trial.
    Araiza won’t be in the NFL so no one outside the victim’s immediate circle will have any interest.
    He’ll be delivering auto parts or Uber Eats in Poway.

