Brian Daboll on Kenny Golladay’s roster security: All those receivers are competing

Getty Images

The Giants played without offensive starters like Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley and Andrew Thomas in Sunday’s preseason finale, but they had wide receiver Kenny Golladay in the lineup.

Golladay was targeted with one pass and did not have a catch before exiting the game. Head coach Brian Daboll said after the loss to the Jets that Golladay played because all of the team’s healthy receivers dressed for the game — Sterling Shepard, Kadarius Toney and C.J. Board didn’t play — but his presence on the field led to a question about whether the team could part ways with the receiver before the start of the regular season.

Daboll didn’t say anything about the possibility of Golladay being off the team beyond that he anticipates discussing all the wideouts with General Manager Joe Schoen.

“All those receivers are competing . . . Joe and I will sit back and talk about everything,” Daboll said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com.

Golladay was signed to a four-year, $72 million contract by Schoen’s predecessor Dave Gettleman and had a dismal first season with the team. His $17.5 million in salary for the 2022 season is fully guaranteed and he’d leave a lot of dead money on the cap, so cutting him would not bring the Giants any financial relief. Given the size of his contract, a trade doesn’t seem likely and that should mean Golladay gets another year to try for better results with the NFC East club.