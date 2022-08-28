Brian Daboll: Tyrod Taylor should be OK

Getty Images

Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor was carted from the sideline to the locker room during Sunday’s preseason matchup with the Jets. But it sounds like Taylor won’t be out for an extended period of time.

Via Dan Salomone of the team’s website, head coach Brian Daboll told reporters after the game that Taylor should be OK. Daboll and Taylor talked at halftime following the QB’s departure.

Taylor got hit hard by Jets defensive lineman Micheal Clemons late in the first quarter. He finished the day 2-of-4 for 29 yards with an interception plus a 13-yard run.

Davis Webb played the rest of the game and was 30-of-38 for 202 yards with a touchdown.

Taylor is expected to be the Giants’ backup QB behind starter Daniel Jones.