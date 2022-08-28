Browns lose Chris Odom to a torn ACL

Getty Images

Defensive end Chris Odom played with Myles Garrett in high school, but he won’t be playing with him on the Browns defensive line this season.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Sunday that Odom tore his ACL during Saturday’s game. Stefanski said Odom, who signed with the team after being named the USFL defensive player of the year, was doing a nice job for the team before his injury.

“Was a very, very good pass rusher,” Stefanski said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “Had a knack for it. Did a nice job in practice. Had some good moments in these preseason games. Very, very disappointed for him. We talked about it last night, injuries are a very, very unfortunate part of this game that we play and coach, and we hate to see guys lose a year.”

Odom last appeared in an NFL game with Washington in 2019.

The Browns got better news about two other injuries. Safety Grant Delpit left the game with a hip injury and right guard Wyatt Teller hurt his knee, but Stefanski said both players are going to be fine.