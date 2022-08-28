Bucs waiting for word on Robert Hainsey, Nick Leverett injuries

Getty Images

The Bucs had two more centers go down with injuries on Saturday night and head coach Todd Bowles didn’t have an update on either Robert Hainsey or Nick Leverett when he spoke to reporters on Sunday.

Bowles said the team got in late from Indianapolis and did not have results from tests that were done on both players. Hainsey injured his ankle and Leverett hurt his shoulder after moving over from right guard to take Hainsey’s place.

Hainsey was starting because Ryan Jensen is out with a knee injury. The Bucs also lost guard Aaron Stinnie to a torn ACL, but Bowles said that the team wasn’t feeling a sense of urgency about the situation on the interior of the line. He did admit that his feelings on that front could change when they get word on the two most recent injuries.

“There is not a sense of urgency unless we lose the two that went down yesterday,” Bowles said, via the team’s website. “You have to have somebody willing to give you a good football player. Nobody is going to give you a good football player and nobody is going to feel sorry for you. We’re going to look at the waiver wire and look at some trades to see if we can find some things out there, but if there is nothing out there, we’ve got some guys in-house that can still play. Again, we will wait for the results and see where these two guys are and move on from there.”

Second-round pick Luke Goedeke looks like he’ll start at left guard with trade acquisition Shaq Mason at right guard, but they’re still waiting for word on how things will unfold at center in Tampa.