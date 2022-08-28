Commanders officials are with Brian Robinson at the hospital

Getty Images

Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. is being treated in a local hospital for two gunshot wounds to his lower extremities.

He was shot during an attempted carjacking or armed robbery in Washington, D.C., the team confirmed in a statement Sunday night.

“We have been made aware that Brian Robinson Jr. was the victim of an attempted armed robbery or carjacking in Washington, D.C.,” the statement reads. “He sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is currently being treated at the hospital, where team officials are on-site with him. We ask that you please respect Brian’s privacy at this time.”

Coach Ron Rivera, owners Dan and Tanya Snyder, president Jason Wright, General Manager Martin Mayhew, chief medical officer Tony Casolaro and director of mental wellness Barbara Roberts are at the hospital, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

The suspects tried to take Robinson’s Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat, prompting a scuffle, authorities told NBCWashington.com.

Police said they recovered a gun at the site of the shooting, but two male suspects remain at large.