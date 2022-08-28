Deadline to finalize Bills’ new stadium is pushed back by 45 days

Getty Images

Deadlines are deadlines until they are no longer deadlines.

For the Bills, there was a September 1 deadline for finalizing the team’s plans for a new stadium in Buffalo. Via the Associated Press, a joint announcement from all interested parties changed the deadline.

The new deadline comes 45 days later. No reason was given for the shift.

The statement said that the parties are “making positive progress.” The plan remains in place to break ground next year.

The Bills will get a record $850 million in public money for the $1.4 billion venue. But, like all deals, this one won’t be done until it’s done.

And it won’t be done by September 1. Instead, there’s a new deadline for getting it done. Maybe, in 45 days, there will be another new deadline for getting it done.