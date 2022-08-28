Diontae Johnson exits preseason game with shoulder injury

Posted by Myles Simmons on August 28, 2022, 5:22 PM EDT
NFL: JAN 03 Browns at Steelers
The Steelers are still determining who their starting quarterback is going to be for Week One.

But whether it’s Mitchell Trubisky or Kenny Pickett, there could be a new injury concern with one of their primary targets.

Receiver Diontae Johnson has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday’s preseason matchup against the Lions with a shoulder injury, the Steelers announced.

Johnson caught a 38-yard pass down the left sideline from Trubisky in the first quarter and may have landed awkwardly. According to multiple reporters, he was examined in the medical tent on the sideline before walking back to the locker room.

Johnson — who signed a two-year contract extension worth $36 million earlier this month — led the Steelers last year with 107 receptions, 1,161 yards, and eight touchdowns. If he ends up having to miss time, it would be a significant blow to Pittsburgh’s offense.

Receiver Chase Claypool has also been working his way through a shoulder injury during training camp. The Steelers selected George Pickens out of Georgia in the second round of this year’s draft.

6 responses to “Diontae Johnson exits preseason game with shoulder injury

  3. Tells you a lot about the state of the Steelers that they are playing all their starters in the last preseason game. Good teams don’t do that

  4. Wow, always sucks to see someone go down in the last preseason game. Hopefully it’s not serious.

  5. Watt hurt too. Tomlin is going to get some heat for these injuries in a meaningless game.

  6. Remember Pittsburgh fans every great game Mitch had was against the Lions. He looks like an all pro player when playing the Lions (but honestly who doesn’t) it was the rest of the league when he looks like trash.

