Giants backup QB Tyrod Taylor injured in preseason finale

Getty Images

Giants backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor was carted to the locker room during the preseason finale against the Jets.

Taylor took a hard hit from Jets fourth-round rookie defensive lineman Micheal Clemons as he was passing and stayed down. Taylor eventually got up and jogged to the sideline, but he got in a cart and rode to the locker room.

After Taylor exited, Davis Webb replaced him as the Giants’ quarterback.

Daniel Jones, the Giants’ starting quarterback, isn’t playing today. Taylor and Webb are the only other quarterbacks on the roster, so if Taylor isn’t healthy enough to play in Week One, Webb would move into the No. 2 spot behind Jones.