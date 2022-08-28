Kevin O’Connell: Bisi Johnson knee injury “doesn’t look good”

Getty Images

Vikings receiver Bisi Johnson missed all of 2021 with a knee injury suffered in a training-camp practice. He now has another one.

After Saturday night’s preseason finale at Denver, coach Kevin O’Connell told reporters that Johnson’s latest knee injury “doesn’t look good.” O’Connell said the team will evaluate it further.

Johnson had been battling for the fourth spot on the depth chart, with Ihmir Smith-Marsette. The 2019 seventh-rounder had 31 catches and three touchdowns in 16 games as a rookie, and 14 receptions with far fewer targets in 2020.

The injury come as the Vikings, along with the other teams, close in on the deadline for cutting the roster from 80 to 53. If Johnson will miss extended time, it will improve the chances of others on the depth chart making the team.