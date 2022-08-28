Kevin Stefanski: Anthony Schwartz isn’t in danger of being cut after dropped passes

Getty Images

Jacoby Brissett took his first turn running the Browns offense in a game on Saturday night and the quarterback’s line would have been better with a better performance from wide receiver Anthony Schwartz.

Schwartz dropped three passes from Brissett, which continued a preseason trend that has seen Schwartz fail to catch the ball when given the opportunity. After the game, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski called Schwartz “very accountable” and said he’s going to work hard to improve. Stefanski also responded to a question about whether Schwartz was in danger of being cut.

“No,” Stefanski said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “Respectfully, we are going to make sure that we deal with things that are important, which are our players and how they respond to these things.”

Brissett said he kept looking Schwartz’s way because of the confidence he has in the receiver and that he will “just continue to feed him and continue to give him opportunities.” Schwartz, who was a third-round pick last year, will have to make more of them for the Browns to continue to stand behind him.