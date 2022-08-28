Malik Willis gives himself a B-minus after highlight-filled preseason finale

Getty Images

Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis had some highlight-reel plays in Saturday’s preseason finale, but he knows he has to work on his consistency.

Willis, who set up one touchdown with a 50-yard run, and passed for another touchdown with a nifty adjustment and sidearm throw to avoid the pass rush, did plenty of things well. But Willis also threw an interception and took four sacks, and afterward he wasn’t overly impressed with himself.

“I think it was probably like a B-minus,” Willis said. “It was better than the first couple of preseason games, just as far as me sitting in the pocket and just trying to take what the defense is giving me, even though we didn’t convert a couple of third downs just because they weren’t giving us those third-and-long looks. So just check down a couple of times and I just took off and slid for whatever we could get.”

Willis has undeniable talent and has shown plenty of flashes of that talent during the preseason, but he also has work to do before he’s an NFL-quality pocket passer, and he’s expected to have a full year of that work while Ryan Tannehill takes over the starting job for the regular season. It may not be until the 2023 preseason before we can see whether Willis can improve on his B-minus play.