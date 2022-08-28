Mitch Trubisky likely sealed starting quarterback job with brilliant first half

August 28, 2022
Kenny Pickett did enough in the first two preseason games to prompt a question about whether he would open the season as the Steelers’ starter. Mitch Trubisky reminded everyone in the first half Sunday that he’s still the best option for now.

Trubisky was nearly perfect in the first half against the Lions in the NFL’s final preseason game.

He went 15-of-19 for 160 yards and a touchdown as the Steelers led 16-0 at halftime.

The Steelers scored on four of six first half possessions. The only negative was the three field goals Pittsburgh settled for after reaching the Detroit 27, 16 and 20.

Trubisky finished the preseason 24-of-34 for 283 with with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

The job was his to lose going into training camp, and he didn’t.

  3. Trubisky just might end up being the biggest surprise in the league this year. He has all the tools and he’s really smart. He was just plagued with the worse possible coaching situation a QB could have (other than Urban Legend Meyer) coming out of college.

    His Chicago experience created hitches in his motion, confusion in his prep, and ultimately ruined his confidence.

    He’s now playing for one of the best and most stable coaching staffs in the game. They have helped him lock down both his physical approach and his mental approach. His mechanics and foot work is SO much better. If accuracy doesn’t elude him it’s going to be really hard for Pickett to beat him out.

  4. “Hard Knocks Detroit” can expect lower ratings than usual in Michigan this week.

  5. Good luck, Steelers fans (from Bears fans)

    Seriously, he’s a good guy, I hope he does great. But experience tells us otherwise

  8. Mitch T is better that given credit for.

    He’s gonna play with one of the best defensive units in the NFL.

    It’s going to be a fun week 1, I expect a fully prepared and underestimated Steelers team, and a familiar tough divisional opponent.

    Good luck this year Pitt,

    -Signed a Life long Bengals fan

  10. Lol. Darn, was hoping for Rudolph, but knew that was too much to ask for. Gonna be a miserable season for Pittsburgh and that’s just fun.

