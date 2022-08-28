Ravens waive Cameron Dicker

USA TODAY Sports

The Ravens waived punter/kicker Cameron Dicker on Sunday.

That trims their roster to 79 with 26 moves to go by 4 p.m. ET Tuesday.

Dicker kicked a 38-yard field goal and two extra points in his only attempts Saturday night. He also punted six times for 283 yards, averaging 47.2 yards with a 40.3-yard net.

With several teams looking for punting or kicking help, that performance should at least get him some tryouts this week.

The Rams signed Dicker as a punter after the draft.

They cut him Aug. 16, giving the punting job to Riley Dixon. Dixon, who signed with the Rams in April, replaces the team’s longtime punter Johnny Hekker.