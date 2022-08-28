Reports: Brian Robinson shot multiple times in robbery attempt against him

Getty Images

Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson was shot multiple times in a robbery attempt, JP Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com reports.

Finlay reports it’s non-life threatening, and Robinson is in stable condition.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media adds that at least two bullets struck Robinson in the lower body.

Robinson, 23, appeared to be leading the running back competition with Antonio Gibson. He did not play in Saturday night’s preseason loss to the Ravens.

In the first two preseason games, Robinson ran 14 times for 57 yards and a touchdown and caught two passes for 15 yards.

The Commanders made him a third-round draft choice out of Alabama, where he spent five seasons.

UPDATE 7:30 P.M.: Grant Paulsen of 106.7 The Fan reports Robinson was the victim of a carjacking when he was shot in Washington, D.C., and police still are searching for the suspects.