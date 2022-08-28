Reports: Brian Robinson shot multiple times in robbery attempt against him

Posted by Charean Williams on August 28, 2022, 7:17 PM EDT
Washington Commanders Training Camp
Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson was shot multiple times in a robbery attempt, JP Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com reports.

Finlay reports it’s non-life threatening, and Robinson is in stable condition.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media adds that at least two bullets struck Robinson in the lower body.

Robinson, 23, appeared to be leading the running back competition with Antonio Gibson. He did not play in Saturday night’s preseason loss to the Ravens.

In the first two preseason games, Robinson ran 14 times for 57 yards and a touchdown and caught two passes for 15 yards.

The Commanders made him a third-round draft choice out of Alabama, where he spent five seasons.

UPDATE 7:30 P.M.: Grant Paulsen of 106.7 The Fan reports Robinson was the victim of a carjacking when he was shot in Washington, D.C., and police still are searching for the suspects.

23 responses to “Reports: Brian Robinson shot multiple times in robbery attempt against him

  2. Jaylen Twyman was also shot in DC as a rookie. Everything is ok though. Guns are illegal in DC and Muriel Bowser has everything under control.

  4. Don’t worry, the person who shot him will be able out on the street tonight with no bail, it was obviously the gun’s fault

  6. If Jack Del Rio doesn’t come out and immediately condemn the 2nd Amendment (despite this crime having nothing to do with legal Constitutionally enumerated gun ownership), Herr Woke-meister Ron Rivera needs to fine him $100,000.00!!! Heil Ron!

  7. I really hope they catch the militia that shot him so they can be properly educated how to March in formation. That would be in keeping with the argument I keep hearing about what regulated means anyway.

    I’m praying he makes a complete recovery and is doing what he loves soon.

  9. Damn. As a Cowboys fan hope he recovers quick and we see him back on the field soon.

  11. The high crime in Washington is very high and dangerous. It’s flat out scary. I hope authorities can put a stop to it. Also, the areas surrounding the White House aren’t much better.

  12. why does it feel like this country is turning into South America? Thank god it looks like he’ll be ok

  14. Simply tragic. This franchise lost a young man to gun violence just 10 years ago. And now this. Prayers for a complete and full recovery — and a lengthy jail sentence for the monster who shot him.

  15. Using this as an excuse to make gun control jokes is as gross as talking about how this is gonna impact Antonio Gibson or talking about fantasy impacts.

    Get it together.

  16. I am within an hours driving distance from D.C. and I have not been there in 25 yrs because it is just not worth the visit to go there

  17. curtis20 says:
    August 28, 2022 at 7:43 pm
    We should really pass more gun laws so this type of stuff doesn’t happen.

    ____________________________________________________________

    This happened in Washington DC, with the most stringent gun control laws in the country.
    You need to start thinking about locking up criminals, forever if that’s what it takes.

  18. Used to live there, H street was a busy, popular, mostly safe area until a few years ago. This is what happens when we don’t educate and discipline children, and they get tatooed and violent from age 15 onwards. Most of the dangerous criminals are under 25.

  21. norsemen says:
    August 28, 2022 at 7:25 pm
    Jaylen Twyman was also shot in DC as a rookie. Everything is ok though. Guns are illegal in DC and Muriel Bowser has everything under control.

    ___________________________________________________

    Knock this political garbage off when a kid’s life is in the balance! Everyone from here knows that we have never been able to control the flow of guns in D.C. because Virginia has virtually no responsible gun laws! The DMV is a fluid area between the beltway of D.C., MD and VA. A huge state like VA with irresponsible gun laws floods all of us with guns!

  22. 2nd amendment works great. Everybody gets a gun. Just the rest of us can’t go to school, grocery store, movies, church or drive without worrying about getting shot

