Robert Saleh: As far as I’m concerned, Denzel Mims will be here

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said on Friday that he wasn’t willing to say wide receiver Denzel Mims had reached the end of his time with the team despite Mims’ trade request and his message wasn’t any different after Sunday’s preseason finale.

Mims caught seven passes for 102 yards and a touchdown in what Saleh called a “gritty” performance in a 31-27 win over the Giants. He said the 2020 second-round pick “fought all the way through” the game and was able to “showcase” his ability to make plays as a result.

Saleh went on to say that General Manager Joe Douglas will have a say in how the team handles Mims moving forward, but that he sees the wideout as part of this year’s team.

“Like I’ve said, he’s one of our six best receivers and he’s gonna be here as far as I’m concerned,” Saleh said in his postgame press conference.

Douglas said on Friday that he’d gotten a couple of calls on Mims and there will certainly be more discussions as teams finalize their 53-man roster plans over the next two days. If no offer blows the Jets away in that stretch, Saleh’s comments suggest Mims will likely be sticking around.