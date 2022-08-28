Saints waive six as they start cut to 53 players

Posted by Josh Alper on August 28, 2022, 4:28 PM EDT
The Saints have gotten the ball rolling on their final roster cuts of the summer.

The team announced that they have waived six players off of the roster. They are defensive back Brian Allen, defensive tackle Josh Black, tackle Derrick Kelly, cornerback Quenton Meeks, running back Abram Smith, and tackle Khalique Washington.

Allen, Kelly, and Meeks all have regular season experience and all six players could rejoin the team as members of the practice squad later this week.

With those moves done, the Saints are now at 74 players. They must reach the 53-man limit by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

In addition to the active roster cuts, the Saints also reached an injury settlement with wide receiver Kevin White and released him off of injured reserve.

