T.J. Watt and Diontae Johnson exit with injuries, but Mike Tomlin says they’re fine

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 28, 2022, 6:40 PM EDT
Steelers fans can breathe a sigh of relief.

In Pittsburgh’s preseason game today, outside linebacker T.J. Watt and wide receiver Diontae Johnson both exited with injuries. But head coach Mike Tomlin said both are fine.

Tomlin told CBS at halftime that if this were a regular season game, both players might have returned, and the Steelers don’t have any concerns that either injury is a long-term problem.

Watt hurt his knee and Johnson hurt his shoulder during the first half of a third and final preseason game in which Tomlin chose to play most of the Steelers’ starters.

