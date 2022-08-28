Trevor Penning to have surgery, out indefinitely

Getty Images

Saints first-round pick Trevor Penning is set to miss a chunk of his rookie season.

Penning left Friday night’s game with a foot injury that was called a bad case of turf toe. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that an MRI has shown he has a torn ligament in his foot and that he will require surgery to repair the injury.

As a result of that diagnosis, Penning is out indefinitely.

The Saints will likely go with James Hurst at left tackle now that Penning is out of the picture. Hurst has also been dealing with a foot injury, but Saints head coach Dennis Allen indicated he should be good to go for the start of the regular season.