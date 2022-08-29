49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo find an unexpected win-win

Posted by Mike Florio on August 29, 2022, 6:58 PM EDT
The 49ers said they were done with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. If it was a ruse, they were very committed to it.

The better explanation for the unexpected decision by the 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo to stick it out is that Garoppolo realized he couldn’t do better — and the 49ers realized they could do a lot worse.

Chris Simms made the case for it on Monday’s PFT Live. The 49ers need insurance against Trey Lance getting injured or being, you know, not good. Garoppolo needs to not play for whichever team happens to have an injury to a starting quarterback, or as the none-of-the-above option for a team like the Seahawks.

Worst-scenario for Garoppolo? He gets $6.5 million per year and becomes a free agent in March, with the playoff run he helped author in 2021 his closing argument. And the 49ers avoid the worst-case scenario of Lance getting hurt or not being the guy.

Best-case scenario for Garoppolo? He wins a Super Bowl and drives off in something way nicer than a Hyundai, since he’ll hit the open market roughly a month later. Best-case scenario for the 49ers? They win a Super Bowl.

The end result was predictable in the offseason. Take advantage of Jimmy’s unwillingness to rock the boat. Squat on his rights through the preseason. Eventually made him a dramatically reduced contract offer in late August. Save millions to keep him around as the backup.

The 49ers apparently didn’t plan this, but they arguably couldn’t have planned it any better.

  2. NOT good news for Trey, lets face it if Trey is the reason they are losing games, You will see Trey quietly head to the sideline with a Phantom Injury to make way for JIMMY.
    This is a ready-made team just begging for quality QB play. and it would be a disservice to the Vets if you are continuously patrolling the WEAK Link at the QB position out there.

  3. Jimmy has nothing to lose. Stay with a team and system your productive and comfortable with. An opportunity to play and win a ring while building your market value and hit free agency and sign for more cash. Or go to a bottom level team, hurting his market value.
    Easy decision…..

  4. Browns should have done this won’t mayfield. If he refuses then he gets paid squat and browns could have nullified his contract.

  5. Lost in all of this is that Jimmy’s dead money cap hit for the season is $6.5m; same as his base in the new deal. Jimmy is probably still working out kinks from his surgery and I wouldn’t be surprised if he starts the season on PUP list. It really works out as the best scenario for all parties involved, including Trey who gets the benefit of continued mentorship from Jimmy.

    Hats off to the 9ers for pulling this off!

