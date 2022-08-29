Arthur Smith on Drake London: I feel good about where he’s at

Getty Images

Falcons rookie receiver Drake London has been sidelined by a knee injury for a couple of weeks.

But there is still time for him to get back on the practice field before Atlanta opens the season against New Orleans on Sept. 11.

On Monday, head coach Arthur Smith did not put a timetable on London’s return. But Smith also did not rule London out for Week One.

“I feel good about where he’s at, but I’m not going to make a prediction,” Smith said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “But I feel good about where he’s at.”

As noted by Ledbetter, London has not practiced since Aug. 12. He did catch a 24-yard pass early in the preseason.

The Falcons selected London at No. 8 overall out of USC in this year’s draft.