Bills cut six players

Getty Images

The Bills have to get down to 53 players by Tuesday afternoon and they moved toward that number with a set of cuts on Monday morning.

The team announced that they have released six players from the roster. With punter Matt Araiza being let go over the weekend, the Bills are now down to 73 players.

Offensive lineman Jacob Capra, offensive lineman Tanner Owen, wide receiver Neil Pau'u, defensive end Daniel Joseph, defensive back Jordan Miller, and defensive back Josh Thomas have all been dropped from the roster on Monday. Thomas played two games for the Bills in 2020 and Miller has appeared in 12 games over the last three seasons, but none of the other players have regular season experience.

All teams need to make their cuts by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.