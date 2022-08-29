Brian Daboll: Kenny Golladay has done what we’ve asked him to do

Getty Images

Kenny Golladay surely will remain on the Giants’ roster Tuesday evening but because of his contract. The receiver’s $17.5 million salary for the 2022 season is fully guaranteed.

But the fact that he played in the third preseason game when most of the team’s starters had the day off tells you all you need to know about where Golladay is.

Golladay played 14 snaps Sunday against the Jets. He made no catches on one target, and, on one running play, Jets cornerback Brandin Echols ran right by him to make the tackle.

In 51 preseason snaps in three games, Golladay had one catch on four targets for 6 yards.

Still, Giants coach Brian Daboll had nothing but praise for Golladay on Monday.

“He’s done a good job with what we’ve asked him to do,” Daboll said, via Michael Eisen of the team website. “He’s competed, and he’s played multiple spots for us. He’s continuing to learn our offense. I think he’s done a good job of learning it. I know numbers and catches and all that. I’ve got all that. But he’s done what we’ve asked him to do.”

Golladay was signed to a four-year, $72 million contract given him by former General Manager Dave Gettleman. He made no touchdowns in his first season with the Giants, catching 37 passes for 521 yards.

The Giants’ new coaching staff now must figure out how to make it work with Golladay in his second season with the team.