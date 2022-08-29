Broncos cut five, including Bless Austin, in addition to making Sam Martin’s departure official

Getty Images

The Broncos made official the termination of punter Sam Martin‘s contract. He declined a pay cut, and the Broncos decided to go with Corliss Waitman.

The NFL’s personnel report also lists five other players who the team waived Monday.

The Broncos cut defensive back Blessuan Austin, linebacker Jeremiah Gemmel, offensive tackle Sebastian Gutierrez, running back JaQuan Hardy and defensive back Donnie Lewis.

Austin, who signed with Denver on April 28, has played 29 games with 17 starts in his career. He has totaled 98 tackles, eight pass breakups and two forced fumbles in his time with the Jets and the Seahawks.

Gutierrez was a priority free agent, getting $17,500 in guarantees to sign as an undrafted free agent. He appeared in 42 games with 35 starts during his four-year career at Division II Minot State University.