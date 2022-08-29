Cam Akers, Darrell Henderson full participants in Monday practice

Getty Images

The Rams still have some time before they have to issue an injury report for their Week One matchup against the Bills.

But there was still some good news on the injury front from Monday’s practice.

Running backs Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson were both full participants in the session, head coach Sean McVay told reporters. Both Akers and Henderson had been dealing with what McVay previously termed “soft-tissue injuries.”

“They look good. They got a few reps,” McVay said, via Stu Jackson of the team’s website.

Akers returned from his torn Achilles for Los Angeles’ playoff run last year. He recorded 172 yards rushing and caught eight passes for 76 yards in the postseason.

Henderson previously dealt with a soft-tissue injury during the offseason program. He missed five games due to injury in 2021, but still recorded a career-high 178 touches for 864 yards with eight touchdowns.

The Rams kick off the 2022 season against the Bills next Thursday, Sept. 8.