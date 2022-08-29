Cardinals are releasing Devon Kennard

Getty Images

The Cardinals’ own website predicted before training camp that veteran Devon Kennard was a “lock” to make the roster. But even a strong training camp and a spot atop the depth chart at one of the outside linebacker spots couldn’t win him a job.

The Cardinals are cutting Kennard, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The team drafted Myjai Sanders and Jesse Luketa in the third round this spring. Sanders is listed as the backup to Kennard with Luketa the third-stringer. So obviously the Cardinals saw enough from the rookies to be confident they could move on from Kennard.

Kennard agreed to a pay cut in March to remain in Arizona.

Kennard had a non-guaranteed base salary of $6.75 million with $250,000 available in per-game roster bonuses. His original cap hit was just over $9.083 million.

He played 15 games and started three times for the Cardinals last year and had 24 tackles and a fumble recovery.