Cardinals are releasing Devon Kennard

The Cardinals’ own website predicted before training camp that veteran Devon Kennard was a “lock” to make the roster. But even a strong training camp and a spot atop the depth chart at one of the outside linebacker spots couldn’t win him a job.

The Cardinals are cutting Kennard, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The team drafted Myjai Sanders and Jesse Luketa in the third round this spring. Sanders is listed as the backup to Kennard with Luketa the third-stringer. So obviously the Cardinals saw enough from the rookies to be confident they could move on from Kennard.

Kennard agreed to a pay cut in March to remain in Arizona.

Kennard had a non-guaranteed base salary of $6.75 million with $250,000 available in per-game roster bonuses. His original cap hit was just over $9.083 million.

He played 15 games and started three times for the Cardinals last year and had 24 tackles and a fumble recovery.

  1. Arizona drafted Sanders and Cam Thomas in the 3rd round not Luketa and both looked really impressive this camp n pre season esp Thomas that dude will be a wrecking ball. Thomas is a beast. Luketa eas drafted in the 7th round.

  2. Can definitely come back to Detroit for 6 mill. At the same time i think one more bad season could set us up well at Qb and Linebacker and have a really great team moving forward. But if Motor city dan campbell wants more wins this year we probably have to snag some of these linebackers getting cut.

