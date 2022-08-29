Cardinals release Josh Jackson, Joe Walker

Getty Images

The Cardinals have started their roster trimming with a little less than 24 hours to go until the deadline to cut rosters to 53 players.

The team announced that they have released cornerback Josh Jackson and linebacker Joe Walker. Offensive lineman Koda Martin was waived in the other move they announced on Monday.

Jackson signed with the Cardinals in June after the death of Jeff Gladney in a car crash. The Packers 2018 second-round pick saw plenty of playing time in the preseason, but the Cardinals didn’t see enough from him to keep him on the roster through final cuts.

As Darren Urban of the Cardinals website notes, Jackson’s departure leaves the Cardinals thin at cornerback and they could address that shortage on the waiver wire after cuts are made around the league.

Walker had 11 tackles in 12 games last season and Martin made a pair of appearances for Arizona.