Carson Wentz: I really like where we’re at and I’m optimistic

Getty Images

The last two seasons have ended poorly for quarterback Carson Wentz, who’s been traded each of the last two years.

But with the 2022 preseason over, hope springs eternal for Washington’s QB1.

Wentz said on Monday that he’s feeling good and optimistic heading into Week One.

“It’s exciting,” Wentz said, via NBCSportsWashington.com. “Obviously, we’ve put some good, some bad, some ugly out on tape. And it’s not been perfect. But I think I like where we’re at. I like the mindset. I like the makeup. Definitely not perfect, and we’ll be building and growing as a team every week — really, every time you step on the field. But the body of work we’ve had from OTAs, the summer, training camp, and then preseason games, I really like where we’re at and I’m optimistic.”

Coincidentally, Wentz and the Commanders will take on the Jaguars to start the season. Wentz’s last game with the Colts in 2021 was a bitterly disappointing 26-11 loss in Jacksonville. Wentz was only 17-of-29 for 185 yards with a touchdown, an interception, and a lost fumble. Plus, he took six sacks.

“It’s a new team — their coach, everybody’s new down there,” Wentz said. “I try not to put too much stock into that. It’s Week One. It’s at home. There’s obviously a lot of emotions everybody will be feeling. I try to put that all behind me.”

But that coach is Doug Pederson, who Wentz played under in Philadelphia.

There will be plenty of storylines between the Commanders and Jaguars over the next couple of weeks. But how Wentz fares in his new spot against his old coach will be an intriguing aspect to follow during Week One.