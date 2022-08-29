Darius Slayton won’t be surprised if Giants cut him

Getty Images

Giants head coach Brian Daboll wasn’t handing out a roster spot to wide receiver Kenny Golladay during a postgame press conference on Sunday, but his high salary and guaranteed contract make it almost impossible to see how his run with the team will end after just one season.

With Sterling Shepard, Kadarius Toney and second-round pick Wan'Dale Robinson also destined for the 53-man roster and David Sills coming off a good camp, that may leave Darius Slayton as the odd man out on offense for the NFC East club. In June, Slayton was confident that he’d stick with the team if he did his job but he sounded less confident on Sunday when asked if he’d be surprised to find out he’s cut before Tuesday afternoon’s deadline.

“I don’t think surprised is the word,” Slayton said. “I don’t think I would be surprised now. . . . I don’t know. Every year, it’s kind of like my fourth time doing this. I don’t know. I don’t really stress about it too much. At the end of the day, if it’s meant for me to be here, I’ll be here. If it’s not, I won’t.”

Slayton had 98 catches in his first two seasons with the Giants, but dropped to 26 catches for 339 yards and two touchdowns last season. Given the makeup of the receiver group with the Giants, his bid to improve on those numbers may have to come in a different uniform.