Dolphins release Mohamed Sanu

Getty Images

Veteran wide receiver Mohamed Sanu played for Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel with the 49ers the last two years, but he didn’t make the cut in Miami this summer.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Dolphins released Sanu on Monday. That’s one of the many moves the team will have to make to set their initial 53-man roster by Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline.

Sanu signed with the Dolphins just before the start of training camp and had three catches for 39 yards in their first preseason game. He played in the final two games, but did not catch any passes.

Sanu has spent 10 seasons in the NFL and has 402 catches for 4,558 yards and 26 touchdowns.