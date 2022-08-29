Dolphins release Mohamed Sanu

Posted by Josh Alper on August 29, 2022, 1:12 PM EDT
Las Vegas Raiders v Miami Dolphins
Getty Images

Veteran wide receiver Mohamed Sanu played for Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel with the 49ers the last two years, but he didn’t make the cut in Miami this summer.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Dolphins released Sanu on Monday. That’s one of the many moves the team will have to make to set their initial 53-man roster by Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline.

Sanu signed with the Dolphins just before the start of training camp and had three catches for 39 yards in their first preseason game. He played in the final two games, but did not catch any passes.

Sanu has spent 10 seasons in the NFL and has 402 catches for 4,558 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Dolphins release Mohamed Sanu

  2. This was the guy Brady demanded BB get in 2019 and then Brady continued to pout, sabotaging the season.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.